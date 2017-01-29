Stars hit the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet

By News Corp Australia Network

Hollywood's finest TV and movie stars have started walking the red carpet for this year's Screen Actors Guild Awards.

La La Land may have tied an Oscar record with 14 nominations, set a Golden Globes record with seven wins and won the top prize at the Producers Guild Awards, but it won't be competing for the top Screen Actors Guild award.

The SAG Awards often serve as an Academy Awards warm-up.

That will be true in the individual acting categories where awards-season favourites like Viola Davis, Casey Affleck and Emma Stone hope to cement their frontrunner status.

But this year's biggest frontrunner, La La Land, isn't nominated for the Screen Actors' ensemble award. Nominated instead are the casts for Moonlight, Manchester by the Sea, Hidden Figures and Captain Fantastic.

Lily Tomlin will be the night's lifetime achievement honoree, an award to be presented by Jane Fonda and Dolly Parton. La La Land did earn nods for its leads, Ryan Gosling and Stone. But if Damien Chazelle's musical is to go on to win best picture, it will be the just the second film to do so without a SAG ensemble nod in the category's history. Only Mel Gibson's Braveheart managed it in 1996.

Actors, the largest group in the motion picture academy, hold considerable sway. SAG, though, is much larger, with about 160,000 members, compared to about 1,200 actors in the academy.

On the television side, competing for best ensemble in a drama is The Crown, Downton Abbey, Game of Thrones, Stranger Things and Westworld. Comedy series ensemble nominees are The Big Bang Theory, Black-ish, Modern Family, Orange Is the New Black and Veep.

Viola Davis rocks in bright white

Nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her work on Fences, Viola Davis looked primed and ready to take her gong home as she arrived in a crisp white gown.

Big Bang Theory stars are total oppposites

Mayim Bialik - aka - Sheldon's girlfriend Amy, chose to go to the SAGs in bold stripes, but her co-star, Kaley Cuoco, wore a pastel pink to the awards.





Emily Blunt is demure in Valentino

The star of The Girl on the Train, who is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role was snapped in this figure-hugging gown.

GoT star rocks up in a black sequined pant suit

Gwendoline Christie, from Game of Thrones, and the face behind Captain Phasma in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, arrived in an interesting outfit ... to say the least.





GoT and Westworld stars roll up to the red carpet

Westworld star Ben Barnes and Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams were seen looking very cosy.

OITNB star flashes the flesh

Jessica Pimentel, who portrays Maria Ruiz in Orange Is the New Black, went with a thigh-high split in a barely-there dress on this year's red carpet.





Young star set to make history

She's just 12, but Millie Bobby Brown could make history as the youngest award winner in SAG history. The Stranger Things breakout star faces stiff competition in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series category with Winona Ryder, Claire Foy (The Crown), Thandie Newton (Westworld) and Robin Wright (House of Cards).

Sophia Bush is pretty in pink

The star of Chicago PD has arrived in a strapless hot pink gown.

Downton Abbey's Michelle Dockery in stripes

The Brits are becoming an increasing threat to Hollywood's stellar acts at these awards. Here, Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery chose to go all out in stripes.

OITNB star goes all out in white

Danielle Brooks wore her best white pants and an embroidered top.

Stars share a kiss on the red carpet

Sterling K. Brown, known for playing Christopher Darden in The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story, shares an intimate moment before the ceremony.

2017 SAG AWARD NOMINATIONS

MOVIES

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Casey Affleck, Manchester By The Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Amy Adams, Arrival

Emily Blunt, The Girl On The Train

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

Lucas Hedges, Manchester By The Sea

Dev Patel, Lion



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester By The Sea



Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Captain Fantastic

Fences

Hidden Figures

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight



Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Captain America: Civil War

Dr. Strange

Hacksaw Ridge

Jason Bourne

Nocturnal Animals





TELEVISION

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

John Lithgow, The Crown

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Claire Foy, The Crown

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Winona Ryder, Stranger Things

Robin Wright, House of Cards



Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Crown

Downton Abbey

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

Westworld



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Tituss Burgess, The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Ty Burrell, Modern Family

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is The New Black

Jane Fonda, Grace & Frankie

Ellie Kemper, The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Lily Tomlin, Grace & Frankie



Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

The Big Bang Theory

Black-ish

Modern Family

Orange Is The New Black

Veep



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie

Riz Ahmed

Sterling K. Brown

Bryan Cranston

John Turturro

Courtney B. Vance



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie

Bryce Dallas Howard

Felicity Huffman

Audra McDonald

Sarah Paulson

Kerry Washington



Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Game of Thrones

Daredevil

Luke Cage

The Walking Dead

Westworld

