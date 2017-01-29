Stars hit the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet

Hollywood's finest TV and movie stars have started walking the red carpet for this year's Screen Actors Guild Awards.
La La Land may have tied an Oscar record with 14 nominations, set a Golden Globes record with seven wins and won the top prize at the Producers Guild Awards, but it won't be competing for the top Screen Actors Guild award.
The SAG Awards often serve as an Academy Awards warm-up.
That will be true in the individual acting categories where awards-season favourites like Viola Davis, Casey Affleck and Emma Stone hope to cement their frontrunner status.
But this year's biggest frontrunner, La La Land, isn't nominated for the Screen Actors' ensemble award. Nominated instead are the casts for Moonlight, Manchester by the Sea, Hidden Figures and Captain Fantastic.
Lily Tomlin will be the night's lifetime achievement honoree, an award to be presented by Jane Fonda and Dolly Parton. La La Land did earn nods for its leads, Ryan Gosling and Stone. But if Damien Chazelle's musical is to go on to win best picture, it will be the just the second film to do so without a SAG ensemble nod in the category's history. Only Mel Gibson's Braveheart managed it in 1996.
Actors, the largest group in the motion picture academy, hold considerable sway. SAG, though, is much larger, with about 160,000 members, compared to about 1,200 actors in the academy.
On the television side, competing for best ensemble in a drama is The Crown, Downton Abbey, Game of Thrones, Stranger Things and Westworld. Comedy series ensemble nominees are The Big Bang Theory, Black-ish, Modern Family, Orange Is the New Black and Veep.
Viola Davis rocks in bright white
Nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her work on Fences, Viola Davis looked primed and ready to take her gong home as she arrived in a crisp white gown.
Big Bang Theory stars are total oppposites
Mayim Bialik - aka - Sheldon's girlfriend Amy, chose to go to the SAGs in bold stripes, but her co-star, Kaley Cuoco, wore a pastel pink to the awards.
Emily Blunt is demure in Valentino
The star of The Girl on the Train, who is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role was snapped in this figure-hugging gown.
GoT star rocks up in a black sequined pant suit
Gwendoline Christie, from Game of Thrones, and the face behind Captain Phasma in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, arrived in an interesting outfit ... to say the least.
GoT and Westworld stars roll up to the red carpet
Westworld star Ben Barnes and Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams were seen looking very cosy.
OITNB star flashes the flesh
Jessica Pimentel, who portrays Maria Ruiz in Orange Is the New Black, went with a thigh-high split in a barely-there dress on this year's red carpet.
Young star set to make history
She's just 12, but Millie Bobby Brown could make history as the youngest award winner in SAG history. The Stranger Things breakout star faces stiff competition in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series category with Winona Ryder, Claire Foy (The Crown), Thandie Newton (Westworld) and Robin Wright (House of Cards).
Sophia Bush is pretty in pink
The star of Chicago PD has arrived in a strapless hot pink gown.
Downton Abbey's Michelle Dockery in stripes
The Brits are becoming an increasing threat to Hollywood's stellar acts at these awards. Here, Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery chose to go all out in stripes.
OITNB star goes all out in white
Danielle Brooks wore her best white pants and an embroidered top.
Stars share a kiss on the red carpet
Sterling K. Brown, known for playing Christopher Darden in The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story, shares an intimate moment before the ceremony.
2017 SAG AWARD NOMINATIONS
MOVIES
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Casey Affleck, Manchester By The Sea
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Amy Adams, Arrival
Emily Blunt, The Girl On The Train
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
Lucas Hedges, Manchester By The Sea
Dev Patel, Lion
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester By The Sea
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Captain Fantastic
Fences
Hidden Figures
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Captain America: Civil War
Dr. Strange
Hacksaw Ridge
Jason Bourne
Nocturnal Animals
TELEVISION
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
John Lithgow, The Crown
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Kevin Spacey, House of Cards
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Claire Foy, The Crown
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Winona Ryder, Stranger Things
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Crown
Downton Abbey
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
Westworld
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Tituss Burgess, The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Ty Burrell, Modern Family
William H. Macy, Shameless
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Uzo Aduba, Orange Is The New Black
Jane Fonda, Grace & Frankie
Ellie Kemper, The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Lily Tomlin, Grace & Frankie
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
The Big Bang Theory
Black-ish
Modern Family
Orange Is The New Black
Veep
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie
Riz Ahmed
Sterling K. Brown
Bryan Cranston
John Turturro
Courtney B. Vance
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie
Bryce Dallas Howard
Felicity Huffman
Audra McDonald
Sarah Paulson
Kerry Washington
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Game of Thrones
Daredevil
Luke Cage
The Walking Dead
Westworld