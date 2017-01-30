2:48pm Mon 30 January
Kiwi acts help Laneway kick off in brand new venue

Fans watch early act for the day, at the new location for the 2017 St. Jerome' Laneway festival at Auckland's Albert Park. Photo / Nick Reed
Several Kiwi acts have kicked off today's Laneway festival at its new home in Albert Park precinct.

Temperatures were expected to reach a high of 24 degrees in Auckland, and punters quickly found shade under trees across the inner city Auckland site.

Albert Park is the festival's new home after several years held at the concrete jungle in Silo Park.

Crowds at the Laneway Festivasl at Albert Park, New Zealand Herald. Photo / Nick Reed
By 2pm, fans were relaxing under trees, enjoying a quiet drink in the festival's dedicated wine and beer garden, or grabbing some lunch from the many boutique food options.

Not everyone was happy: one Auckland University student could be heard complaining outside the venue that he couldn't reach the library.

Auckland singer-songwriter Fazerdaze kicked off the action on the main stage on Princes Street, with The Chills taking over soon after.

White Lung perform at the Thunderdome stage at the new location for the 2017 St. Jerome' Laneway festival at Auckland's Albert Park. Photo / Nick Reed
Other acts set to perform include Aurora, Tame Impala, Nao, Mick Jenkins and Nick Murphy.

Tickets were expected to sell out with crowd numbers expected to swell to around 12,000.

- NZ Herald

