Kim Kardashian responds to Donald Trump's 'Muslim ban'

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Kim Kardashian has responded to President Donald Trump's immigration ban by sharing a chart of statistics which show just how often Americans are killed by "Islamic jihadist immigrants".

The reality star, 36, tweeted on Saturday "Statistics", along with the chart, which demonstrated that only two Americans are killed annually by "Islamic jihadist immigrants", versus over 11,000, who are killed by gun violence at the hands of other Americans, according to Daily Mail.

The chart included citations at the bottom of the tweet, and was quickly shared on Twitter.

The chart was clearly shared in response to Trump's sweeping executive order, signed Friday.

The order suspends the arrival of refugees for at least 120 days and bars visas for travelers from seven Muslim majority countries for the next three months.

The move, which was implemented immediately by US authorities, sparked large protests at major airports across the country. At New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport, some of the 2,000 demonstrators there chanted 'Let them in, let them in!'

Continued below.

Related Content Protesters rally against refugee ban at White House Anger as Melania Trump featured on Vanity Fair Mexico's cover amid crisis over border wall Video Watch: President Trump orders refugee freeze

But by Saturday, a federal court granted an emergency stay blocking the deportation of migrants detained at airports around the United States due to Donald Trump's immigration ban.

The federal court for the Eastern District of New York issued the stay Saturday evening after only two of 12 refugees held at JFK airport were released, after 14 and 24 hours respectively.

The ACLU had filed a petition on their behalf, but the stay is effective nationwide. Under the stay, none of the travelers held at airports across the nation can be sent back.

However, the measure doesn't mean they have to be allowed into the country - leaving them in a grey area.

Kim's husband, Kanye West, has previously expressed his support for the new president while performing in a concert in late 2016.

The rapper met with Trump when he was still President-elect to talk about "bullying" and "violence in Chicago".



Kim's sister Khloe Kardashian, meanwhile, also responded to the immigrant ban on Twitter.

The reality star tweeted, "All of this in the news today breaks my heart."

All of this in the news today breaks my heart — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 29, 2017

- Daily Mail