Oscar nominated Asghar Farhadi can't attend Oscars after Trump's Muslim ban

An Iranian film director nominated for an Oscar will be unable to attend this year's ceremony in the wake of President Donald Trump banning nationals from seven Muslim countries from entering the US, it's been reported.

Asghar Farhadi is nominated for Best Foreign Language Film for The Salesman, which tells of a couple whose relationship is thrown into disarray after an intruder surprises her in the shower.

Yesterday, President Trump issued a new executive order denying people from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Libya and Somalia entry to the USA for 90 days. He said that the move was to allow for "extreme vetting" and to "keep terrorists out".

As a result, Farhadi, who won an Oscar in 2012 for his film A Separation, will not be allowed into the US.

Trita Parsi, from the National Iranian American Council, took to Twitter to say:

Confirmed: Iran's Asghar Farhadi won't be let into the US to attend Oscar's. He's nominated for best foreign language film...#MuslimBan — Trita Parsi (@tparsi) January 28, 2017

The Salesman is nominated alongside Land of Mine (Denmark), Toni Erdmann (Germany), It's Only the End of the World (Canada) and Tanna (Australia) in the Best Foreign Language Film category.

In his three-star review of The Salesman, Telegraph film critic Tim Robey said: "Farhadi may hardly be reinventing himself, but his old tools serve him just fine."

