Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik have released their video for I Don't Wanna Live Forever

Taylor Swift doesn't want to be known as the girl next door anymore, and her new music video with Zayn Malik helps to do just that.

The two singers, who recorded the track I Don't Wanna Live Forever for the new Fifty Shades Darker movie, dropped the music video for the hit song last night and it's as Fifty Shades as we expected.

The video, like the erotic movies, are shot with a similarly smouldering, gloomy theme.

The premise of the video seems to be that Swift and Malik are going through a very public break up which they agonise about in separate hotel rooms.

Despite the song obviously being about two ex-lovers, the accompanying video features next-to no scenes of the two together.

While some might see this as a creative choice to add to their faux breakup anguish, the separate scenes are probably because Zayn is currently dating Gigi Hadid, one of Taylor's best friends and Swift once having a fling with Malik's former One Direction bandmate, Harry Styles.

While Zayn's breakout single Pillowtalk proved the 24-year old is no stranger to sexy videos, many are calling the I Don't Wanna Live Forever music video, Swift's most sultry.

Decked out in a lacy corset and off-shoulder black coat which semi-covers her sheer stockings, some fans are remembering the star's original hesitancy at going sexy on camera.

In 2011 she told The Telegraph, "I like wearing pretty dresses and I like trying out new styles but I don't feel comfortable taking my clothes off. I wouldn't wear tiny amounts of clothing in my real life so I don't think it's necessary to wear that stuff in photo shoots."

Six years later, the 27-year old singer-songwriter seems to be a little more willing to flaunt a more mature look on screen.

I Don't Wanna Live Forever is also Swift's first song since she released her single Out of the Woods in December 2015.

Fifty Shades Darker hits cinemas February 9.

