2:10am Sun 29 January
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Oscar-nominated Emmanuelle Riva dies in Paris, age 89

PARIS (AP) " Emmanuelle Riva, a French star of screen and stage nominated for an Academy Award for best actress in 2013, has died. She was 89.

Riva died Friday afternoon in a clinic in Paris after a long illness, her agent, Anne Alvares Correa, told The Associated Press.

Riva was Oscar-nominated for her role in "Amour, " Michael Haneke's brutal depiction of an aging couple.

With Riva starring alongside another French movie legend, Jean-Louis Trintignant, it won the Academy Award for best foreign language film. They played a loving, elderly Parisian couple, one of whom has a stroke. "Amour" also won the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

But Jennifer Lawrence won the Academy Award for best actress that year, for her performance as a young widower in "Silver Linings Playbook."

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 29 Jan 2017 02:12:21 Processing Time: 149ms