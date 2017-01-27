11:22am Sat 28 January
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) " Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" " Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.; White House press secretary Sean Spicer; former Defense Secretary Robert Gates.

___

NBC's "Meet the Press" " Reince Priebus, chief of staff to President Donald Trump; Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.

___

CBS' "Face the Nation" " Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz.

___

CNN's "State of the Union" " Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio; New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio

___

"Fox News Sunday" " Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway; Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

