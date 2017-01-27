10:22am Sat 28 January
The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store

iTunes' Official Music Charts for the week ending January 26, 2017:

Top Songs

1. Shape of You, Ed Sheeran

2. I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker), ZAYN & Taylor Swift

3. Bad and Boujee (feat. Lil Uzi Vert), Migos

4. Bad Things, Machine Gun Kelly & Camila Cabello

5. Paris, The Chainsmokers

6. 24K Magic, Bruno Mars

7. All Time Low, Jon Bellion

8. Down, Marian Hill

9. I Feel It Coming (feat. Daft Punk), The Weeknd

10. Fake Love, Drake

Top Albums

1. The Search for Everything - Wave One, John Mayer

2. La La Land (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Various Artists

3. SweetSexySavage (Deluxe), Kehlani

4. Vessels, Starset

5. Trolls (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Various Artists

6. Simply Christmas, Leslie Odom & Jr.

7. Hamilton , Original Broadway Cast of Hamilton

8. Moana , Various Artists

9. 24K Magic, Bruno Mars

10. Glory Days, Little Mix

