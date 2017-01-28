Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Guns N' Roses; $5,043,476; $101.18.

2. Adele; $3,903,894; $109.48.

3. Justin Bieber; $2,285,709; $79.13.

4. Kanye West; $1,803,227; $82.70.

5. Red Hot Chili Peppers; $1,532,584; $83.61.

6. Marc Anthony; $1,467,575; $124.95.

7. Maroon 5; $1,405,196; $102.93.

8. Elton John; $1,341,193; $115.48.

9. Andre Rieu; $960,987; $103.29.

10. "The Illusionists"; $946,021; $71.71.

11. The Cure; $910,724; $62.10.

12. Stevie Nicks; $885,769; $98.05.

13. Sia; $821,290; $78.98.

14. Trans-Siberian Orchestra; $817,060; $59.44.

15. Dixie Chicks; $771,486; $85.55.

16. Carrie Underwood; $716,105; $70.45.

17. Keith Urban; $676,101; $71.56.

18. Dolly Parton; $671,982; $81.54.

19. Def Leppard; $639,183; $59.40.

20. Florida Georgia Line; $606,263; $46.28.