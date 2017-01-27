Fifty Shades star Dakota Johnson says she thinks BDSM is "beautiful"

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Many may not appreciae the kinks that Fifty Shades showcases, but star Dakota Johnson thinks BDSM can be "beautiful".

The 27-year-old actress, who is about to reprise the role of Anastasia Steele in Fifty Shades Darker, has admitted to liking some of the erotic practices.

In an interview this week, she said: "When we started on Fifty Shades, BDSM wasn't a world I was privy to at all. There are things that are grimy, then there are chic toys. Whole aspects of the BDSM world are truly beautiful."

However, after shooting so many sex scenes with her Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan, Johnson admitted she is keen to do something distinctly different for her next project.

She told the February edition of Glamour magazine: "It's not that it has put me off entirely, but I'm ready to do other stuff."

This comes shortly after Dornan - who plays fetishist Christian Grey - admitted he has always been "open-minded and liberal" when it comes to sex.

READ MORE:

• Family First has major issues with TV3 screening Fifty Shades of Grey

The 34-year-old actor insisted he's always had a non-judgemental attitude towards the sexual preferences of other people - but admitted S&M isn't something that interests him personally.

"It was like nothing I'd experienced before. I'd never seen any form of S&M before this, I had no interest in that world ... it doesn't float my boat," he said.

"I've always been open-minded and liberal - I'd never judge anyone's sexual preference. Whatever gets people off is entirely up to them and there's a million different ways to please yourself, sexually."

But the Irish actor also said he wouldn't like to be real-life friends with the male protagonist from author E. L. James' erotic novels.

"All my mates are easy going and quick to laugh - I wouldn't imagine myself sat in a pub with him."

A recent screening of the first movie in the series on TV3 caused controversy, with Family First and others calling for the channel to cancel it in protest of the lifestyle choices it portrays.