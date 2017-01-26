10:34am Fri 27 January
Elton John preparing to write musical based on The Devil Wears Prada

Meryl Streep helped make The Devil Wears Prada the iconic instituton that it is. Photo/Supplied

The Devil Wears Prada is set to return - though don't expect Meryl Streep to reprise her legendary role as Miranda Priestly.

Sir Elton John has been tapped to write the songs for a devilish musical adaptation of the bestselling novel.

Producer Kevin McCollum said Thursday that John, the composer of Broadway hits The Lion King and Aida, will supply the music for a stage adaptation and playwright Paul Rudnick will write the story.

No timetable was revealed for its production.

The Devil Wears Prada began as a best-selling novel by Lauren Weisberger, inspired by the author's own experiences working as an assistant for Vogue magazine Editor Dame Anna Wintour.

It was adapted into a hit film in 2006 starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, and the book was given a sequel in 2013, Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns.

The new musical will be produced by McCollum, Fox Stage Productions and Rocket Entertainment. It's part of a big new push by movie studios to adapt films for the stage, including Mrs. Doubtfire.

John won a Tony for Best Original Musical Score for Aida.

