Elton John preparing to write musical based on The Devil Wears Prada

The Devil Wears Prada is set to return - though don't expect Meryl Streep to reprise her legendary role as Miranda Priestly.

Sir Elton John has been tapped to write the songs for a devilish musical adaptation of the bestselling novel.

Producer Kevin McCollum said Thursday that John, the composer of Broadway hits The Lion King and Aida, will supply the music for a stage adaptation and playwright Paul Rudnick will write the story.

No timetable was revealed for its production.

The Devil Wears Prada began as a best-selling novel by Lauren Weisberger, inspired by the author's own experiences working as an assistant for Vogue magazine Editor Dame Anna Wintour.

It was adapted into a hit film in 2006 starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, and the book was given a sequel in 2013, Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns.

The new musical will be produced by McCollum, Fox Stage Productions and Rocket Entertainment. It's part of a big new push by movie studios to adapt films for the stage, including Mrs. Doubtfire.

John won a Tony for Best Original Musical Score for Aida.