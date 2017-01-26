Talk show host Wendy Williams slams Paris Jackson's Rolling Stone cover

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

US talk show host Wendy Williams has taken a swipe at Paris Jackson for her explosive Rolling Stone interview, taking issue with the teen's cover and her comments about considering herself black.

In the exclusive interview that hit news stands this week, Jackson said she believes her father Michael Jackson was murdered, revealed she's made multiple attempts to take her own life and said she "considers herself black".

READ MORE:

• Kiwi Home and Away star pops the question

• Matt Chisholm takes on Fair Go

Bringing up both the cover and the interview during her talk show overnight, Williams had a lot to say about the 18-year-old.

"She has not made her mark on her own," Williams said of Jackson appearing on the magazine's cover. "You cannot be on the cover of one of the most prestigious entertainment and influential magazines in the world and just be the daughter of [Michael] and tell your story inside.

"She hasn't made any music that we know of, she's done the modelling ... but she's not on her way."

Acknowledging Jackson's interview "really does say a lot", Williams said it would have been more appropriate for the King of Pop to be featured on the cover instead.

Continued below.

Related Content Paris Jackson claims her father, Michael Jackson, was murdered Paris Jackson celebrates demise of 'insulting' Michael Jackson TV show Video Archive: Paris Jackson interview

"I think this would be better if it came out at the time of her father's anniversary of his death in June. Put a great picture of Michael on the front and then on the inside have Paris doing all the talking because her talk is good."

In the Rolling Stone interview, the teen said she "absolutely" believes Michael was murdered, pointing a finger not just at Dr Conrad Murray but also at promoters AEG Live, who she (and his estate) says worked him "to death."

After saying she was "not surprised" that Jackson "feels like her father was murdered," Williams took issue with Jackson's comments about considering herself as black.

"By the way, she considers herself black, period, and she said she's not going to address this anymore. Her father constantly reminded her of being black and proud," she told the audience before taking another swipe.

"At the end of the day, I think it's terrific because this is the first time in about a year a black woman has been on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine.

"I get that she considers herself black ... (but) black is not what you call yourself - it's what the cops see when they've got steel to your neck on a turnpike. But that's cute.

"Good for you Paris."

- news.com.au