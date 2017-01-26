4:40pm Thu 26 January
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Neon marquee from Whisky A Go Go sign sells for $48,300

BIDDEFORD, Maine (AP) " A neon marquee from the legendary Los Angeles rock club Whisky a Go Go is going, going, gone.

The 13-foot-long sign with bright pink letters sold at auction for $48,300 Wednesday night in Maine.

Saco River Auction Co. acquired the unusual piece of rock 'n' roll history from a storage unit where it was collecting dust. Auctioneer Troy Thibodeau says the buyer didn't want to be identified.

The weathered marquee says simply, "The Whisky." It adorned the West Hollywood club in the '80s and '90s, during the days of punk, new wave and grunge. It was replaced in 2004 by a sign that restored the full name, "Whisky a Go Go."

The iconic club opened in 1964. It was recognized by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 26 Jan 2017 16:40:12 Processing Time: 220ms