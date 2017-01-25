Gay parts with publisher over deal with far-right pundit

NEW YORK (AP) " Angered with her publisher for giving a platform to the "blunt, inelegant hate" of far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos, author Roxane Gay has withdrawn a planned book with Simon & Schuster.

Gay confirmed to The Associated Press on Wednesday that she will not be releasing "How to Be Heard" through Simon & Schuster, which had scheduled the book for 2018.

In comments provided to BuzzFeed News, Gay says Yiannopolous, whose book "Dangerous" comes out in March, had every right to express his views. But she says a deal with a major publisher is not a right, but a privilege. Gay decided she did not want to be in "business with a publisher willing to grant him that privilege."

Simon & Schuster did not immediately respond to requests for comment.