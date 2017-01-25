Scarlett Johansson splits from husband after two years of marriage

Scarlett Johansson and her husband Romain Duariac have called it quits after two years of marriage.

The star, who was recently named the highest-grossing actor of all time thanks to her role as Black Widow in the Avengers franchise, went public with her relationship in November 2012.

She and French ad exec Duariac wed in a private Montana ceremony in October 14.

The media-shy couple are parents to daughter Rose, 2, with Johannson giving an impassioned speech on her daughter's behalf at last week's Women's March in Washington.

"Support my daughter," she told protesters.

"Who may actually - as a result of the appointments you have made - grow up in a country that is moving backwards, not forwards, and who potentially may not have the right to make choices for her body and her future that your daughter Ivanka [Trump] has been privileged to have."

Johannson, 32, was previously married to Canadian actor and fellow comic book franchise star Ryan Reynolds, with that marriage also lasting two years. The pair finalised their divorce in 2011.

- news.com.au