Notable reaction to the death of Mary Tyler Moore

Reaction to the death of Mary Tyler Moore at age 80:

"That shift in the Earth you just felt? That crater that is left behind? That is the legacy of the incomparable #marytylermoore RIP 2 an icon" " Josh Gad, via Twitter.

"I agree w/ Oprah #MaryTylerMoore influenced my career more than any other tv role model. She indeed turned on the world with her smile" " Andrea Mitchell, via Twitter.

"#MaryTylerMoore was a dear friend and a truly great person. A fighter. Rest in peace, MTM." " Larry King, via Twitter.

