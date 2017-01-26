Madonna shuts down 'untrue' adoption rumours

Madonna has denied rumours she plans to adopt two more children from Malawi.

The 58-year-old singer - who adopted son David, 10, from the African country in 2008 and daughter Mercy, also 10, the following year - reportedly appeared before a High Court judge on Wednesday.

But in a statement to People magazine, the pop star said the rumours were "untrue".

"I am in Malawi to check on the children's hospital in Blantyre and my other work with Raising Malawi and then heading home. The rumors of an adoption process are untrue."

Madonna is also mother to Lourdes, 19, with Carlos Leon, and Rocco, 15, with her former husband Guy Ritchie.

According to local newspaper Nyasa Times, the Hung Up singer was spotted carrying one child, believed to be one of the kids at the centre of her new adoption bid, while one of her security staff was holding another shortly after the hearing.

Journalists were barred from taking photos.

In 2006 - the year she first applied to adopt David - Madonna founded her Raising Malawi charity in order to raise awareness of the poverty and hardship endured by vulnerable youngsters in the country.

Last year, David's biological father, Yohane Banda, spoke of his concern for his son after Rocco left Madonna's tour in order to live with his father.

He said: "I'd like to know what's going on behind closed doors and why Rocco wanted to leave his mum and live with his dad like that.

"What I have heard about Madonna's lifestyle since her divorce from Guy sounds quite shocking."

