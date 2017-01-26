8:31am Thu 26 January
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

This 'terrifying' Ryan Gosling wax figure is creeping out the internet

The real Ryan Gosling attending a premiere. Photo / Getty
The real Ryan Gosling attending a premiere. Photo / Getty

A new wax figure of Ryan Gosling hasn't quite lived up to fans' expectations after its unveiling was roundly mocked on Twitter.

Having another version of the La La Land actor may sound like a dream come true for his fans, but the new waxwork at Madame Tussauds Berlin has left social media users feeling a little 'creeped out'.

Fan Anna Hofbauer, with Ryan Gosling wax figure during the Ryan Gosling Wax Figure Unveiling At Madame Tussauds on January 23, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. Photo / Getty
Fan Anna Hofbauer, with Ryan Gosling wax figure during the Ryan Gosling Wax Figure Unveiling At Madame Tussauds on January 23, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. Photo / Getty

"Looks like Ryan Reynolds and Ryan Gosling had an adult wax baby," jokes one Twitter user.

Another added: "This reminds me of the Belle doll. Why can't anyone get the forehead/hairline right?"

"Trying to work out what's wrong.. and have come the conclusion it's the eyes," another tweet said.

Read more:
Who is Slenderman?
Somebody will be fired for this Oscars screwup

Dominic Milani joked: "He looks like the evil twin of himself, ten years from now."

As well as taking selfies with the actor, fans visiting the attraction will also be able to "feel his 'heartbeat'" as part of the wax museum's Dream Dates series.


Continued below.

Related Content

"Through a special technique, you are able to feel the 'heartbeat' of the Hollywood star," Madame Tussauds Berlin said.


"The wax figure of Ryan Gosling complements the squad of heartbreakers who can be admired at Madame Tussauds Berlin, including George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Johnny Depp ..."

Earlier this month, a Donald Trump waxwork was unveiled at Madame Tussauds in London.

- Daily Telegraph UK

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 26 Jan 2017 09:16:38 Processing Time: 33ms