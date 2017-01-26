This 'terrifying' Ryan Gosling wax figure is creeping out the internet

A new wax figure of Ryan Gosling hasn't quite lived up to fans' expectations after its unveiling was roundly mocked on Twitter.

Having another version of the La La Land actor may sound like a dream come true for his fans, but the new waxwork at Madame Tussauds Berlin has left social media users feeling a little 'creeped out'.

"Looks like Ryan Reynolds and Ryan Gosling had an adult wax baby," jokes one Twitter user.

Another added: "This reminds me of the Belle doll. Why can't anyone get the forehead/hairline right?"

"Trying to work out what's wrong.. and have come the conclusion it's the eyes," another tweet said.

Dominic Milani joked: "He looks like the evil twin of himself, ten years from now."

As well as taking selfies with the actor, fans visiting the attraction will also be able to "feel his 'heartbeat'" as part of the wax museum's Dream Dates series.

Ryan Gosling's wax sculpture is a vast injustice to his handsomeness: https://t.co/UMLMFPLmaB pic.twitter.com/CA9TyHyXMu — Esquire (@esquire) January 24, 2017

"Through a special technique, you are able to feel the 'heartbeat' of the Hollywood star," Madame Tussauds Berlin said.

ryan gosling's new wax figure looks a bit like if joe dirt cleaned himself up pic.twitter.com/j0IXNlmT9l — Ryden Armani (@RydenGG) January 24, 2017

"The wax figure of Ryan Gosling complements the squad of heartbreakers who can be admired at Madame Tussauds Berlin, including George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Johnny Depp ..."

Earlier this month, a Donald Trump waxwork was unveiled at Madame Tussauds in London.

- Daily Telegraph UK