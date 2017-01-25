WorldStarHipHop.com founder Lee O'Denat dies at 43

SAN DIEGO (AP) " Lee O'Denat, who founded the popular website WorldStarHipHop.com, has died in San Diego. He was 43.

The San Diego County medical examiner's office says O'Denat was at a local business on Monday when he became unresponsive. San Diego police tell the Los Angeles Times (http://lat.ms/2j3eVvF ) it was a massage parlor.

The cause of death was heart disease, with obesity a contributing factor.

O'Denat founded WorldStarHipHop.com in 2005. The content aggregator offers hip-hop and viral videos. It has taken heat for sexual and violent content.

Rapper 50 Cent won a 2009 lawsuit against O'Denat for using his image without permission.

The site inspired the yell "World Star!," shouted when something " often a fight " is worthy of being recorded.

In a Facebook message, the website said operations will continue.