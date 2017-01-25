Chloe Khan claims former 'abuser' has teamed up with her stalker to hack her Instagram

By MailOnline Reporter

Chloe Khan recently lost access to her Instagram account, after being targeted by an "aggressive stalker".

She has now taken to her new account, sharing an in-depth post about the alleged incidents leading up to the hacking, according to Daily Mail.

In a bravely honest post, the 26-year-old reality star accused an "older guy she met aged 12" of abusing her for six years, adding he had now "teamed up with a recent stalker", resulting in the mother-of-one fearing for her life, as well as her social media being hacked.

A photo posted by Chloe Khan (@chloe.khan) on Jan 8, 2017 at 12:10pm PST

Posting a montage of screengrabbed emails to Wakefield Police in Yorkshire, the troubling caption read: "Part 1- This is not something I wanted to post . But the 'stalker' is now private messaging everyone on this profile too.

"So here is the reality: When I was 12 years old I met a guy who was about 4 years older than me. I don't want to go in to too much detail but for the next 6 years I would be physically and mentally tortured. Police and everyone around knew what was happening but no body could stop it. I was a prisoner. In 2010 I finally escaped.

"I left my house with all my furniture and belongings and got away. I tried to make a life for myself, suddenly there was laughter and enjoyment and friends and smiles and being able to walk down the street."

Explaining that she managed to turn her life around with her appearances in reality shows such as X Factor, she admitted some of her actions stemmed from her past experiences.

"Not scared to look up not scared of anything. People wonder why I was such a mess when I came on the scene in 2010 but people didn't have a clue what I was coming from," she continued.

"My life improved massively and even though I missed my childhood and teen years I started living like I should [have], started travelling, doing amazing things. This is why you will never see me judge people or be nasty to people because I know people are at different stages of life."

But Chloe revealed her rocky patch wasn't over, telling how she befriended a guy in a spa, whose intentions she claims were much darker than she realised.

"Anyway apart from the odd smashed window, fake tabloid story sold and online abuse and having to move house a fair bit - I was free. A few years later I met a fangirl type teenage gay lad in the spa. I mistakenly thought he had ambition and ended up getting to know him. Yeah he works in pizza express and lives in a bedsit still but I didn't judge him.

"I would take him around in my car, invite him to events and let him come to my house. In 2015 (by now living in my dream penthouse, dream life etc.) myself and all my family started getting calls. Originally thought prank calls but then they escalated in to stalker."

The former Playboy model then went on to claim that she was horrified to discover the stalker was her friend all along, who she says turned nasty when she cut him off following the discovery.

I've just booked some piano lessons for the new year . What's your resolution ? A photo posted by Chloe Khan (@chloe.khan) on Dec 28, 2016 at 8:29am PST

"When I walked in my house they would call and new I was home. I would change my landline number but they would have it instantly. I was scared to go home. They said they would be there when I least expect. I cried to this gay friend so any times about it. In Aug 2016 I found out the stalker was him all along. I refused to speak to him anymore and told the police because I had reported it at the time it as happening."

The CBB star then posted another snap of her walking towards a private plane, flaunting her shapely figure in a fitted playsuit.

Continuing her story she wrote: "Post 2: When I refused to talk to him anymore he attempts to get my attention by telling cry nasty lies on Facebook to people that knew me. The things he said were so vicious but I didn't want to acknowledge his existence I leave sh**t people in the past and forget they exist.

"Anyway then he went on to create a lot of fake profiles on Instagram and Twitter and Facebook and continually try to ruin me by tagging everyone I knew, using my hashtags etc."

Chloe was even more horrified to discover her alleged abuser and alleged stalker had allegedly teamed up to work against her, "spreading viscous lies" about her.

A photo posted by Chloe Khan (@chloe.khan) on Dec 27, 2016 at 5:53am PST

"While I was in the celebrity big brother house in 2016 the original 2004 person who I had forgot existed started selling terrible stories about me and got them to go viral in all newspapers. The gay lad who was still my friend at the time that happened then used them to put online after we had fallen out. You can imagine my surprise when I found out the abuser from the past and the weird stalker guy were now talking on Instagram together.

"Finally after all this time The Sun newspaper are sorting an out of court settlement as the IPSO (independent press standards) got involved because I had evidence that everything that had been told was lies and they had some no fact checks (sic). I was due to go on Channel 5 show Therapy and talk about this but my manager and I decided it was not a good move for me even though they were offering a really good fee.

"Anyway the point is, finally things are getting sorted, police are helping, the tabloids will be removed. And with the help of God and @instagram I will get my page back which I very much need for work. But my Instagram being removed is so much more than my Instagram being removed. It's been ongoing since 2004. It's now 2017 and I'm a grown woman. I don't need this. I always try to be nice to everyone because people need good people. So that's everything."

Putting a positive spin on the story, Chloe ended on happy and grateful note, writing how the police had worked with her to resolve the issue, and now it was just her Instagram that needed sorting.

"Please @Instagram #REACTIVATECHLOEKHAN I don't want people to feel sorry for me because I have an amazing life and have amazing people in it. I have everything I ever wanted and dreams do come true. Unfortunately I have this issue that needs sorting but in the scheme of everything my life is amazing (sic)."

Guys i have started a movement #REACTIVATECHLOEKHAN on instagram . Please help me get my account back that has almost 1 million followers — Chloe Khan (@chloekhanxxx) January 23, 2017

MailOnline has contacted West Yorkshire police for comment.

- Daily Mail