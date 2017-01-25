3:48pm Wed 25 January
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Maisie Williams reveals she feels scared at awards shows without her GOT co-star Sophie Turner

GOT actors Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams are best friends. Photo / Getty
GOT actors Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams are best friends. Photo / Getty

Game Of Thrones fans are such a fan of their friendship, they've been dubbed 'Mophie'.

And Maisie Williams revealed she's so close to co-star Sophie Turner that she considers her as a 'sister' according to the Daily Mail.

Speaking on Tuesday's episode of This Morning, the 19-year-old actress was full of praise for her friend as she discussed landing such a major role so young.

The starlet plays Arya Stark on Game Of Thrones, whilst Sophie, 20, plays her on-screen sister, Sansa.

I'll remember this noooorrrrty weekend for the rest of my life

A photo posted by Maisie Williams (@maisie_williams) on


Discussing their friendship, Maisie said: 'It was so wonderful to have someone my age plucked out from normality into this world.'

'It's really lovely to have someone to hold my hand through this. She's like my big sister.'

As Holly Willoughby remarked that it was lovely to see the pair together on the red carpet at the Golden Globes, Maisie agreed.

She explained: 'It gets pretty scary and it's lovely to have her there.'

Continued below.

Related Content

The pair no doubt have plenty in common as they both made their professional acting debut at a young age on the HBO series.

Maisie - who was cast when she was 12 - revealed: 'I was plucked out of my dance school and my second audition was for Game Of Thrones.'

A photo posted by Maisie Williams (@maisie_williams) on


As she learnt that Phillip Schofield's sister-in-law Petra used to be her dance teacher, Maisie said: 'Dancing was always my love but it just so happens I found a career in acting.'

The star also touched on season 7 of Game Of Thrones, as she revealed: 'This year it really heats up. It feels like we were setting up for the final. Everyone gets their trials and tribulations.'

However, she refused to give away any spoilers, much to Phillip's dismay.

Actresses Sophie Turner (L) and Maisie Williams attend the premiere for the sixth season of HBO's Game Of Thrones. Photo / Getty
Actresses Sophie Turner (L) and Maisie Williams attend the premiere for the sixth season of HBO's Game Of Thrones. Photo / Getty

- Daily Mail

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 25 Jan 2017 16:35:35 Processing Time: 13ms