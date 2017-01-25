Drake enjoys dinner with porn star Rosee Divine in Amsterdam

By Rebecca Lawrence

He's been dating Jennifer Lopez since December, but Drake was enjoying the company of another pretty brunette as he went for dinner at a Japanese restaurant in Amsterdam on Monday.

The Hotline Bling singer, 30, seemed in good spirits as he chatted away with his female companion and they tucked into their meal.

Now DailyMail.com can reveal the lady is porn star Rosee Divine.

In his typical eye-catching style, Drake - real name Aubrey Drake Graham - donned a canary yellow padded jacket for the outing.

He was seen chatting on his phone during the dinner, but soon turned his attention back to his friends.

All smiles, he seemed to be enjoying his evening, whilst Rosee kept him entertained.

Drake's outing comes as his girlfriend Jennifer is said to be "head over heels".

The couple went public with their romance in December, and it appears to be moving at a fast pace.

A source told Entertainment Tonight: "She's head over heels for Drake. It's a new relationship, but she really likes him. She's really into him."

Continued below.

Related Content People's Choice Awards: Best and worst dressed Drake's loved up photo with Jennifer Lopez made Rihanna feel 'sick' J-Lo and Drake earn Rihanna's ire by confirming relationship with Instagram post

And Jennifer revealed the pair have been in the studio recording new music together.

Asked about her new project with Drake at a Shades Of Blue TCA panel, she simply said: "He just asked me to do a song with him and that's what we've been doing. We'll see if it's on his next album."

While Jennifer is now ready to get serious about Drake, she initially wanted to keep their romance "easy, light and fun" as she worried he was a "player."

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Dec 27, 2016 at 11:38pm PST

The insider continued: "The last thing Jennifer wants is for Drake to do something to make her look foolish or feel like she has been played."

Jennifer has eight-year-old twins Emme and Max with her former husband Marc Anthony and recently revealed she felt extremely lucky to have 'wonderful people' in her life.

She said: "Nobody does anything alone. Even with the kids, it takes a village."

MailOnline has contacted a representative for Drake for comment.

- Daily Mail