Meryl Streep celebrates record-breaking Oscar nod - with a gif

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Meryl Streep has celebrated getting her latest Oscar nomination in a very unconventional way.

The actress infamously called "over-rated" by Donald Trump made history this morning by claiming her 20th Oscar nomination for her role in Florence Foster Jenkins.

In celebration of this historic moment, she did something unexpected. She released a gif.

A publicist from Paramount, who produced Florence, sent a press release to media outlets reading: "Please find the following gif as a statement on behalf of Meryl Streep."

And, lo and behold, there was a gif.

The scene, taken from the Paul McCartney music video Queenie Eye, shows Streep dancing joyously.

READ MORE:

• Meryl Streep uses awards speech to slam Donald Trump

• Oscars go gaga for La La Land with record-tying 14 nods

Streep first earned a nomination in 1979 for The Deer Hunter, but won the next year for Kramer vs Kramer.

She has gone on to win two others for Sophie's Choice and The Iron Lady, and has earned nominations for Postcards from the Edge, Out of Africa, Doubt and The Devil Wears Prada.

Her last nomination came in 2015 for Into the Woods.

Streep made international headlines earlier this year when she won the Cecil B DeMille award at the Golden Globes. Accepting the lifetime achievement award, Streep used her speech to slam Donald Trump.

"This instinct to humiliate, when it's modelled by someone in the public platform, by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody's life, because it kind of gives permission for other people to do the same thing.

"Disrespect invites disrespect. Violence incites violence. When the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose."

- NZ Herald