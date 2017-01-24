Paul Henry's former co-host Ingrid Hipkiss has a new role at TV3

Ingrid Hipkiss is swapping the safety of the news studio to chase snowfall and weather bombs.

The former newsreader on Paul Henry is joining the Newshub at 6pm team as a weather presenter, TV3 confirmed.

Hipkiss will join co-hosts Mike McRoberts and Samantha Hayes from January 30.

A press release said she would "regularly take to the field, reporting on the latest weather-related news - from weather bombs, to elusive summer rays, and the season's first snowfall".

Hipkiss said the lacklustre summer showed "just how important the weather is to New Zealanders".

"I loved every second of working on the Paul Henry show, but I'm really looking forward to rejoining the Newshub 6pm team as weather presenter," she said.

"Newshub's weather product is second to none. It's a privilege to share that with our viewers and I can't wait to get back into it".

Alex O'Hara will continue as a weekend weather presenter, with Mike Puru as back-up.

- NZ Herald