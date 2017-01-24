Ewan McGregor a 'paedophile-loving hypocrite', according to Piers Morgan

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Much reviled talk show host Piers Morgan has courted controversy by calling Ewan McGregor a "paedophile-loving hypocrite".

The insult has come after McGregor refused to appear on Good Morning Britain after he realised that Piers Morgan was hosting the show.

The actor was due to be a guest on Tuesday's edition at 8am but did not turn up. McGregor's reasoning being that he did not agree with the disparaging comments that Morgan had previously made about the women's marches following Donald Trump's inauguration.

Was going on Good Morning Britain, didn't realise @piersmorgan was host. Won't go on with him after his comments about #WomensMarch — Ewan McGregor (@mcgregor_ewan) 24 January 2017

In a Daily Mail article, Morgan had previously voiced his displeasure at the protests which took place around the world, saying: "I'm planning a men's march to protest at the creeping global emasculation of my gender by rabid feminists. Who's with me?"

He then rejected claims that the marches were solely politically motivated as he targeted celebrities such as Madonna for taking part.

"Ewan McGregor was meant to be the main guest on today's show, but he has decided not to turn up," said Morgan on the programme.

McGregor then sent a tweet to explain his absence and a row ensued:

Sorry to hear that @mcgregor_ewan - you should be big enough to allow people different political opinions. You're just an actor after all. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) 24 January 2017

Co-presenter Susanna Reid reminded Morgan: "There were actually a lot of people who didn't like your comments, including the woman sat next to you."

You know that feeling when you feel like you need more men telling you how to do your feminism right? No, me neither. — Susanna Reid (@susannareid100) 24 January 2017

Morgan replied: "Well come on here and debate with me about it. We just had a very good debate with a guest about the marches, don't just not show up."

In response to the snub, Morgan wrote another column for the Daily Mail, this time slamming McGregor for working with convicted paedophile Roman Polanski on the movie The Ghost Writer.

Morgan accused McGregor of being hypocritical, and slammed Hollywood stars for being "pompous and elitist".

Morgan, a staunch supporter for Donald Trump, who helped launch his career in America by putting him on the Celebrity Apprentice, was vocal in his hatred for the Women's March.

This, from Piers Morgan, may be the most heartbreakingly pathetic thing ever uttered by a human being. pic.twitter.com/MC1pNtBElQ — Jamie Ross (@JamieRoss7) 23 January 2017

He particularly went after Madonna, writing that she "wrecked the Women's March because she lifted the lid on the more repellent side of feminism: the vile, crude, man-hating, violent, nasty side".

McGregor was due to appear on the show to talk about his latest film, T2 Trainspotting.

