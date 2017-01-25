8:41am Wed 25 January
'La La Land' tops Oscar odds in Vegas for picture, director

LAS VEGAS (AP) " "La La Land" tops the odds for best picture, and its director Damien Chazelle is the favorite for best director at the Academy Awards.

But Las Vegas bookmakers on Tuesday made Viola Davis the clearest Oscars pick, for best supporting actress for her role in "Fences."

Wynn Las Vegas sports book chief Johnny Avello and America's Line director Ben Eckstein say Casey Affleck's performance in "Manchester by the Sea" makes him the favorite for best actor.

Best actress appears close. Avello makes Isabelle Huppert a slight favorite for "Elle," over Natalie Portman in "Jackie." Eckstein thinks Emma Stone could win for "La La Land."

Both think Mahershala Ali of "Moonlight" will win best supporting actor.

The odds are posted for fun. Nevada doesn't allow wagering on the Oscars.

