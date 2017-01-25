Trivia about this year's Oscar nominations

Behind the headlines at the Academy Award nominations on Tuesday, there were some special achievements, including honors for Matt Damon, Meryl Streep and Denzel Washington.

" With 14 Oscar nominations, "La La Land" tied the record held by "All About Eve" (1950) and "Titanic" (1997).

" "La La Land" became the first musical with original music and story to receive a best picture nomination since "All That Jazz" (1979) and the second since "Anchors Aweigh" (1945).

" Matt Damon, who earned a nod as a producer of "Manchester by the Sea," became only the third person to get nominations in the acting, writing and best picture categories. The others are Warren Beatty and George Clooney.

" Denzel Washington, who starred, directed and co-produced "Fences," becomes the seventh person to receive acting and best picture nominations for the same film, joining Warren Beatty, Kevin Costner, Clint Eastwood, Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Bradley Cooper.

" Meryl Streep extended her lead as the most nominated performer with her 20th nomination. (She has won three times.)

" The documentary "O.J.: Made in America," with a running time of 7 hours and 47 minutes, became the longest film ever nominated for an Academy Award.

" Kevin O'Connell ("Hacksaw Ridge") and Andy Nelson ("La La Land"), each with 21 nominations for sound mixing, were tied for the most nominations in the category since nominations began going to individuals in 1961.