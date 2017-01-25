6:11am Wed 25 January
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Polish town to offer Tom Hanks tiny car

WARSAW, Poland (AP) " A Tom Hanks fan in southern Poland says her town that once produced small Fiat cars is offering one to the actor.

Monika Jaskolska of Bielko-Biala said Tuesday she was inspired last fall by photos Hanks posted of himself jokingly posing by Fiat 126p cars parked in Budapest. The economy cars were made in Bielsko-Biala from 1973-2000 and the Poles still have warm feelings for it.

Jaskolska organized a public collection for a Fiat 126p for Hanks and got huge response. A pre-1975 turquoise car has been bought and is undergoing a thorough overhaul at a private garage, at no charge. After a paint job, it is to be flown to Los Angeles.

"I hope he will love the car as much as I do," Jaskolska told The Associated Press.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 25 Jan 2017 07:04:56 Processing Time: 22ms