Land-speed record breaker settles suit with Chicago museum

CHICAGO (AP) " Craig Breedlove has settled a lawsuit filed against a Chicago museum he says damaged the jet car he used to set a land-speed record at the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah in 1964.

Breedlove was seeking $395,000 from the Museum of Science and Industry to cover estimated repair costs. Terms of Monday's settlement have not been disclosed.

The 79-year-old Breedlove and the museum said in a statement that the agreement resolves the lawsuit.

Breedlove's Spirit of America jet car was freshly repaired from a crash at the salt flats when he loaned it to the museum in 1965.

Breedlove told the Chicago Tribune (http://trib.in/2iYi0gE ) that when it was taken off display and shipped to his Rio Vista, California, home it was in far worse shape than after the crash.

Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

