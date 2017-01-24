Mel Gibson's had his ninth baby with a woman 35 years younger than him

Mel Gibson has become a father for the ninth time, with a woman who is a decade younger than his eldest child.

The 61-year-old welcomed a baby boy with girlfriend Rosalind Ross, 26, on Saturday in Los Angeles, the Daily Mail reports.

According to People, the baby boy weighed in at 5 lbs. 5 oz.

A source told the website: "They're thrilled and Lars is adorable. Their family is all around them and Mel is over the moon. They're home and everybody is healthy and happy!"

The director has seven children with ex-wife Robyn Moore: Hannah, 36, twin boys Christian and Edward, 34, William, 31, Louis, 28, Milo, 26, and Thomas, 17.

He also has a six-year-old daughter, Lucia, with former girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva.

Meanwhile, during an interview on the Golden Globes red carpet, the actor told Richard Wilkins he feels fit, but admitted he doesn't have a name picked out for his latest child.

He joked with the Today reporter that he had some ideas, including 'Regis' and 'Remis,' which are male names and suggested the child was a boy.

- Daily Mail