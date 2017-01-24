Bliss n Eso have spoken out about the death of Johann Ofner on the set of their video shoot

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Australian band Bliss n Eso have broken their silence over the tragic death on the set of their new video.

The trio, Bliss, Eso and Izm, have stated they are "devastated" about the death of actor Johann Ofner and said they deliberately kept his name out of their initial statement to make sure his family were contacted by police first.

The band's management have also confirmed the fatal shot was a blank, not live ammunition, and a licensed armourer was on site at all times.

However they will make no further comment beyond today's media statement, which was designed to stop some of the rumours flying around online. It comes as police are planning to view footage filmed by the production crew during making the music video.

The statement reads:"We are devastated about the tragic passing of Johann Ofner. Out of respect to Johann's family, friends and the ongoing investigation we don't feel it is appropriate for us to make further comment at this time. We chose not to disclose Johann's details yesterday to ensure police had time to contact his family and friends, however this information is now clearly in the public forum.

"We continue to express our support and condolences to the family and friends of those so deeply affected by this sad event and appreciate your ongoing understanding in this incredibly difficult time."

The band's management are "in the process of issuing further known information" about the tragic accident and information around the casting of the video has been removed from their official website.

However the band state that while they used social media to recruit people to appear in the video that only professionals were used in the scene involving weapons. It is not known if they will still release the Friends Like You video.

Their new album Off the Grid is due out on March 10.

