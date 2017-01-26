Book a time to see Laneway's leftfield acts

Pencil in as many of these acts as you can when it comes to planning your Laneway experience.

Nao

She might be a Laneway festival newcomer but Neo Jessica Joshua, aka Nao, comes with some impressive achievements already under her belt.

She's already played Glastonbury and scored a Best New Music nod by Pitchfork, while last year's debut For All We Know fared well with critics ("a masterwork," declared Exclaim).

Clams Casino

Michael Volpe has produced some of A$AP Rocky and Vince Staples' best songs thanks to a producing template that has bass notes tuned down to a sluggish crawls and hazy drum kicks that smack you slowly in the face.

His studio skills are obvious, but what are his solo show like?

Expect a moody, intense and claustrophobic set peppered with his breakout rap hits.

Fazerdaze

It's the first Laneway festival appearance for Amelia Murray, an acclaimed Auckland singer-songwriter who is coming out of hiding after spending much of last year working on her debut album, due for release in the coming months.

Expect her to debut songs from that, as well as those that saw her being praised for "elegant dream pop" by NME: Little Uneasy and Reel.

Aurora

Bewitching. Enchanting. Mesmerising. Store up those adjectives - you might need a few of them after Aurora's Laneway debut.

The 20-year-old Norwegian singer is one part Bjork, two parts Sia, and last year's debut album All My Demons Greeting Me as a Friend scored rave reviews. "Stunning," said EW. "Radiant," said the New York Times. "Dynamic" said All Music. There you go, a few more adjectives for you to use.

Tycho

Grab a loved one and curl up under a tree in Albert Park for Tycho's early evening set, which is bound to give you a few feels.

The Grammy-nominated ambient chillsters hail from San Francisco and, led by Scott Hansen, make headphone music of the best kind. They'll be playing tunes from their latest album Epoch that will be perfect, really, for a sunset cuddle.

* The Laneway Music Festival kicks off on Monday in Albert Park Precinct at 11.30am. Click here for the map and timetable.</strong>

- NZ Herald