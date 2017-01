If you missed out on tickets to Green Day's sold out Auckland show in May, you're in luck. They just added a second date to their tour.

The American punk-rock rabble-rousers will now play two shows in Auckland: a sold out date on May 13, and a new date on May 14.

The tour is in support of the group's latest album, Revolution Radio.

Tickets for the new date go on sale on February 7 ad midday. A pre-sale for Frontier Members begins on February 2.

- NZ Herald