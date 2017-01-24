Star Wars: Episode VIII will be called The Last Jedi

7:24am Tue 24 January
Star Wars: Episode VIII finally has a title: The Last Jedi.

The Walt Disney Co announced the title for the next chapter in the Skywalker saga today, with Star Wars: The Last Jedi due for release on December 15.

Speculation over just who the last Jedi is immediately ran rampant on social media. The Force Awakens chronicled Daisy Ridley's Rey discovering her powers with the Force, but ended ominously with a withdrawn Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) on a remote island. If there's to be just one Jedi left, Luke's days could be numbered.

In an interview at the Sundance Film Festival, Mark Hamill said he liked that the title was "straightforward" and "minimalist".

"They told us that when we were making the movie and I said don't tell me these things. I talk in my sleep," said Hamill. "They have us so jacked up with paranoia over leaks."

Writer-director Rian Johnson has previously said Episode VIII will start right where The Force Awakens left off.


