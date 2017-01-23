Industry sources say Amber Sherlock isn't well-liked and is 'awful' to work with

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

She was at the centre of a viral video that became renowned the world over and now New Idea have claimed they have new insights about Amber Sherlock's frosty relationship with her colleagues that may have caused the 'Jacketgate' saga.

The publication claims they spoke with 'well-placed industry sources', with one revealing that 41-year-old Amber 'is not well-liked in the newsroom'.

'She wants the top job and sees everyone younger as competition. Everyone talks about how awful she is to work with,' the person claimed.

Earlier this month, Amber caused a storm after a video showing her having a meltdown over colleague Julie Snook's white top was leaked to the media, the Daily Mail reports.

Even U.S. comedian Jimmy Kimmel discussed the viral sensation on his late-night talk show, saying, 'I know it's early but that could turn out to be clip of the year!'

Another insider told New Idea that Amber is 'overly wary' and 'paranoid of new talent'. The magazine alleges that Amber is 'particularly scathing towards younger presenters'.

In the 'Jacketgate' video, Amber demanded that 29-year-old Julie go and put on a black jacket. After the incident, Julie claimed in a statement that the two are good friends.

The clip has caused a headache for Channel 9, which is reportedly still searching for the person who leaked the footage.

Meanwhile, Amber has returned to her hosting duties, presenting the weather on the 6pm bulletin of Nine News.

- Daily Mail