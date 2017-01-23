Oliver Hudson has weighed in on rumours his sister Kate Hudson is dating Brad Pitt

Amidst rumours that Kate Hudson and Brad Pitt are now dating, Kate's brother had a bit of fun, giving a hilarious glimpse into their new home life.

During an Instagram clip, Oliver Hudson teased that it's been hard seeing his movie star sibling date Brad Pitt, the Daily Mail reports.

The Rules of Engagement actor started: "He drinks out of the f***ing carton and he leaves the door open when he's taking a dump!"

The actor, 40, added: 'And this is when he's at MY house!

"He's already calling me brother and has driven a wedge between myself and my real brother Wyatt who now won't speak to me."

He also said his mother Goldie Hawn was "overtly flirting with him" and that she was "wearing these little nighties around the house."

He then said: "And Pa just keeps saying 'All right!! It's Brad Pitt!!'

Hudson added: "Anyway not going well.. so BP.. it's time to move out man.. I need my life back dog.. I'll smoke one more bowl and then get the f*** out."

Pitt has been linked to Hudson for weeks.

It was reported by Star magazine that she might be the woman who came between the Fury star and Angelina Jolie.

As far as Brad, he has been more public lately. He showed up to present his movie Moonlight at the Golden Globe Awards, and he went to a Malibu-held charity event.

He and Jolie have promised to be more private about their custody battle over their six kids.

"The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues," a statement read.

"The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification."

