I Dare You: Is Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop really as bad as we think?

From what I've seen and heard about Goop, it's full of holier-than-thou, faux-scientific tips and tricks on health, beauty and happiness which, if you want to follow them, seem to require you to have fame, money, friends in high places and/or the ability to suspend disbelief at the drop of a hat.
So when my esteemed colleague (see: terrible, sadistic colleague) dared me to read five Goop "articles" a day (yes, FIVE A DAY), my response was: "You're going to hell". Here we go ...
MONDAY
The first article I read is "Five outfits you can wear outside of the gym". Hint: The correct answer is "literally any outfit ever".
Then, "The insidious yeast infection we all [apparently] have." It's just a Q&A about candida. Isn't this what WebMD is for?
"The body-whisperer's fat-flushing workout" - I can't. I can't do it. For so many reasons. "Body whisperer"? Give me a break.
It does include a "health bounce" which sadly, did not turn out to be a euphemism.
My favourite was a nearly 2000-word Q&A about "energetic detoxing", in which you set some energy-clearing herbs on fire and wave them about.
Here's why I enjoyed it:
• There's an instruction to wear black whilst you cleanse energy. Not because of bad mojo or channelling Stevie Nicks, but so you don't get dirty.
• At the end, there's a link to the Goop store where you can shop for the energy-detoxing kit for US$195. Because Gwyneth Paltrow.
Yep. It's gonna be a week.