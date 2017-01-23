I Dare You: Is Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop really as bad as we think?

Siena Yates is an entertainment writer for the New Zealand Herald.

The Herald's entertainment team are taking turns to dare each other to do something terrible every day for an entire week. This week, Siena Yates becomes a Goop addict.

From what I've seen and heard about Goop, it's full of holier-than-thou, faux-scientific tips and tricks on health, beauty and happiness which, if you want to follow them, seem to require you to have fame, money, friends in high places and/or the ability to suspend disbelief at the drop of a hat.

So when my esteemed colleague (see: terrible, sadistic colleague) dared me to read five Goop "articles" a day (yes, FIVE A DAY), my response was: "You're going to hell". Here we go ...

MONDAY

The first article I read is "Five outfits you can wear outside of the gym". Hint: The correct answer is "literally any outfit ever".

Then, "The insidious yeast infection we all [apparently] have." It's just a Q&A about candida. Isn't this what WebMD is for?

"The body-whisperer's fat-flushing workout" - I can't. I can't do it. For so many reasons. "Body whisperer"? Give me a break.

It does include a "health bounce" which sadly, did not turn out to be a euphemism.

My favourite was a nearly 2000-word Q&A about "energetic detoxing", in which you set some energy-clearing herbs on fire and wave them about.

Here's why I enjoyed it:

• There's an instruction to wear black whilst you cleanse energy. Not because of bad mojo or channelling Stevie Nicks, but so you don't get dirty.

• At the end, there's a link to the Goop store where you can shop for the energy-detoxing kit for US$195. Because Gwyneth Paltrow.

Yep. It's gonna be a week.

*This story will be updated throughout the week. Once it's over, the author gets to choose someone else to do something equally terrible next week.