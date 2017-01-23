Madonna explains her expletive-filled Donald Trump rant at women's march

By wires, News Corp Australia Network, Staff writers

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Pop legend Madonna sparked concerns after revealing at a women's rally in Washington, DC that she thought about blowing up the White House following Donald Trump's election victory.

The 58-year-old singer's confrontational comment outraged many conservatives, prompting her to clarify her statements on Facebook.

"I am not a violent person, I do not promote violence and it's important people hear and understand my speech in it's entirety rather than one phrase taken wildly out of context," she wrote on Sunday.

She continued: "My speech began with 'I want to start a revolution of love.' I then go on to take this opportunity to encourage women and all marginalised people to not fall into despair but rather to come together and use it as a starting point for unity and to create positive change in the world.

"I spoke in metaphor and I shared two ways of looking at things - one was to be hopeful, and one was to feel anger and outrage, which I have personally felt. However, I know that acting out of anger doesn't solve anything. And the only way to change things for the better is to do it with love."

During the historic Women's March on Washington, Madonna also performed Express Yourself and Human Nature, the latter of which she dedicated to President Trump. But before the musical portion of her appearance, the US pop star gave a fiery speech.

"It seems as though we had all slipped into a false sense of comfort - that justice would prevail, and good would win in the end," she began.

"Well, good did not win this election. But good will win in the end."

Continued below.

Related Content Gavin Rossdale reveals his divorce with Gwen Stefani was the 'complete opposite' of what he wanted Fans have turned on Taylor Swift for failing to participate in the Women's March Video Watch: Madonna thought about blowing up White House

With My Girl Amy at the Women's March in D.C. We Go Hard or We Go Home. A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Jan 21, 2017 at 1:57pm PST

What started with an uplifting message to the marchers, took a turn about two minutes in.

"To our detractors, who say this march will not amount to anything, f*** you," Madonna said, repeating, "F*** you."

Later the provocateur, who has been vocal about her distaste for recently-inaugurated president, expressed her fury.

"Yes, I'm angry. Yes, I am outraged," the Hillary Clinton supporter said.

"Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House. But I know that this won't change anything."

More from Spy:

• Scarlett Johansson's awkward moment

• Big Bang Theory star dishes on spin-off

Madonna finished her speech by doing a call and response with the audience, chanting, "We choose love."

Other celebrities who appeared at the rally included America Ferrera, Ashley Judd, Scarlett Johansson, Alicia Keys and Amy Schumer.

Thank you, Scarlett Johansson for speaking up for the 1 in 5 American women who've relied on Planned Parenthood for care. #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/RXU5jD1MxV — Planned Parenthood (@PPact) January 21, 2017

- news.com.au