Gavin Rossdale reveals his divorce with Gwen Stefani was the 'complete opposite' of what he wanted

They've managed to remain on amicable terms as they raise their three sons, but singer Gavin Rossdale still feels deep regret over his divorce from Gwen Stefani.

Referring to his ex-wife as "incredible" he admitted to Fabulous magazine that ending their marriage was "the complete opposite" of what he wanted.

The Bush singer and Voice UK coach, 51, split from No Doubt's Gwen in 2015, amid rumours he'd had an affair with the couple's nanny, Daily Mail reports.

And he revealed that he wishes his behaviour had been different, saying: "I mean, obviously.

I know we all wish that, but we can't so I have to deal with reality."

The singer who shares three children with Gwen - Kingston James McGregor, 10, eight-year-old Zuma Nesta Rock and Apollo Bowie Flynn, nearly three - described divorce as the "hardest, most painful experience", aside from bereavement.

While Gwen has found love with American country singer and co-star on The Voice US Blake Shelton, Gavin doesn't feel ready to start dating again after a "lovely" 20-year relationship with Gwen.

However his children are desperate for him to find a girlfriend as they see a "complete set up" at the home they share with their mother.

"When they come to me - unlucky, it's just me! I always feel a bit like, 'sorry about that'," he explained.

Gavin has had a lot to take his mind off the dating game of late as he recently landed a coveted role on ITV's The Voice UK alongside fellow judges Will.i.am, Jennifer Hudson and Sir Tom Jones.

And he also paid tribute to his daughter Daisy Lowe for showing him "unconditional love" through difficult times.

He revealed that the model and Strictly star has been a huge support, saying: "She's so perceptive and smart and knew I was vulnerable."

Gavin and Daisy's mother Pearl Lowe had a five year relationship in the late 1980s while she was married to fertility specialist Bronner Handwerger.

For years, he had been a faithful godfather to Daisy, even attending all her school parents' evenings.

But in 2004 it emerged that he was Daisy's biological father when Pearl arranged for her to take a DNA test to prove her real parentage.

