Scarlett Johansson fumes after her mic is cut off mid-speech

There were so many celebrities appearances at Women's March events around the world, that the protest movement's star power almost rivalled the Academy Awards.

Another thing the events had in common was the ruthless cutting of speeches, with Scarlett Johansson falling victim to the practice at the march on Washingdon DC.

The actor and activist was clearly fuming after loud music started playing a mere seven minutes into her impassioned speech.

Johansson's speech centred around Planned Parenthood, a not-for-profit organisation in the US that provides health services to its citizens.

"For millions of Americans planned parenthood is often the only trustworthy and affordable clinic providing safe education, sex education, safe abortion and life saving services," she said.

The Avengers star then got truthful.

"President Trump, I did not vote for you," she said.

"That said, I respect that you are our President Elect and I want to be able to support you but first I ask that you support me," she added.

Imploring the crowd to not give up their power and to not "let the feelings of helplessness make you complacent," Johansson then apparently said something wrong.

"Donate to causes," she said and then all of a sudden, background music blasted in the background.

Looking back at whoever was in charge of the music, the activist let out a quick laugh and returned to the mic relatively unphased.

Unfortunately, although the music had been muted, so too had her microphone.

Throwing her hands up in the air, she shrugged her shoulders and stepped away from the podium.

"What happened?" mouthed a friend as Johansson glumly sifted through her remaining speech cards.

Despite the cut-off, the actor was praised for her frank and passionate speech and was one of many celebrities who encouraged the hundreds of thousands of marchers not to give up as Trump officially became the President of the United States yesterday.

- news.com.au