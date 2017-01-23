Jim Parsons dishes on Sheldon's Big Bang Theory spin-off

Actor Jim Parsons has dished on an upcoming Big Bang Theory spin-off based on the childhood of his character, Dr Sheldon Cooper.

The show, reportedly set to be called Sheldon, will focus on the character's life in Texas as a 12-year-old boy.

"[The writers] have done, from the beginning, such a good job of building such a history and a layered nature to all these characters," Parsons told Entertainment Tonight.

"It just seems like a really wasted opportunity if you don't decide to explore the origin story with that. I mean, they've layered so many things in there over the past decade that is already there to be drawn from. I'm really excited about it. I think it will be very different than Big Bang, but in a good way."

While Parsons didn't reveal who will play young Sheldon, he had some advice for whoever is cast.

"I would advise that actor to watch me as little as possible, and take that thing by the horns, and make it your own," he said.

Big Bang Theory creator, Chuck Lorre, will reportedly produce Sheldon with showrunner Steve Molaro and Parsons.

Continued below.

Related Content Titanic, Pokemon and Harry Potter: The big entertainment anniversaries of 2017 The Big Bang Theory is getting a prequel all about Sheldon Cooper Too hot to handle: Big Bang Theory sex scene banned from UK TV

Deadline reported in November a pilot had been ordered and it was all but guaranteed to be picked up by US TV network CBS for a series run.

The news comes amid uncertainty about the future of The Big Bang Theory as it approaches the end of season 10.

The comedy's stars are in contract negotiations, although Johnny Galecki (who plays Dr Leonard Hofstadter) says the writers still have more ideas floating around.

"We're very much talking about [the show's future] right now, and it seems that the writers are very confident and excited that they can write some more after this year, which is an incredible testament to them," he told Entertainment Weekly.

Kaley Cuoco, who plays Penny, said the show's future comes down to money.

"It's a very expensive question for a lot of people," she said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in September.

Meanwhile, Parsons will be soon stepping into the world of political radio. In a six-week series called Jim Parsons Is Too Stupid for Politics, the Emmy-winner will interview Washington insiders about political affairs.

"I'm scared to death. Are you kidding me? It's live!" Parsons told Entertainment Tonight during a sit-down at the SiriusXM studio in New York.

He continued: "But it is what it is. Look, it's the other reason the word 'stupid' is built into the title. I've built myself in a good excuse. You can't call me out on it. I already told you.

"My biggest desire is to try and talk about things that are going on in government and the country from a neutral point of view - from a fact-based point of view."

- news.com.au