Rock stars Cyndi Lauper and Blondie are co-headlining a New Zealand tour this Easter

Two of the most iconic names in music, Cyndi Lauper and Blondie are teaming up and heading to New Zealand.

In a world first, the two massive acts will co-headline a tour playing arena shows in Christchurch and Auckland this Easter, marking Blondie's first visit to New Zealand in seven years and Lauper's first trip to our shores.

They've got 13 New Zealand top 10 hits between them and both Lauper and Blondie frontwoman Debbie Harry have pushed the boundaries and stereotypes of being women in rock, each making undeniable impressions on the music landscape.

Blondie rose up out of the late 70s punk scene in New York and went on to sell more than 40 million albums worldwide and join the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as the band spanned genres including pop, rock, disco, hip hop and even reggae.

Their hits include The Tide is High, Heart of Glass, Call Me, Rapture and more, and they've just completed a new album set to release in May.

Their tour mate Cyndi Lauper is one of only 20 people in history to earn Emmy, Grammy and Tony awards, and has sold more than 50 million albums since her debut just over 30 years ago.

She may be best known for hits like Girls Just Wanna Have Fun and Time After Time, but recently she's moved into the country sphere, putting her signature spin on some of the genre's classics.

The acts couldn't be happier to tour with one another, with Lauper heralding Blondie as one of her biggest influences.

"Blondie were the true trailblazers of the New York City new wave and punk scenes. As a young artist, they had such a big impact on me. I just thought that Debbie was so cool. She is still a hero of mine. We are going to have a blast," Lauper says.



While Harry sums it up by simply declaring: "The bitches are coming back to make it happen - all the songs and music you want to hear from us and much, much more."



Tickets go on sale on Tuesday, January 31 from noon, with a Frontier members pre-sale beginning Wednesday, January 25 at 2pm.

Lowdown:

What: Cyndi Lauper and Blondie

Where: Christchurch's Horncastle Arena and Auckland's Vector Arena

When: Easter Saturday, April 15 in Christchurch; Easter Monday, April 17 in Auckland

Tickets: Ticketek in Christchurch, Ticketmaster in Auckland

