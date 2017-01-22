Trump's inauguration cake almost exact replica of Obama's 2013 cake

If you thought Trump's gigantic inauguration cake seemed a little too familiar, your suspicions were right.

Celebrity chef Duff Goldman, famous for his show Ace of Cakes, posted a photo on Twitter last night of two cakes side-by-side.

The cake on the left was the one he created for Obama's 2013 inauguration - the second was the cake Trump cut for his inauguration.

Goldman captioned the photo, "The cake on the left is the one I made for President Obama's inauguration 4 years ago. The one on the right is Trump's. I didn't make it."

The photo has since received close to 200,000 likes and 100,000 retweets with thousands taking to Twitter to wonder what the cake equivalent of plagiarism is.

The cake on the left is the one I made for President Obama's inauguration 4 years ago. The one on the right is Trumps. I didn't make it. pic.twitter.com/qJXpCfPhii — Duff Goldman (@Duff_Goldman) January 21, 2017

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery???? https://t.co/mMgwvO3AuV — Nando (@FernandoACastro) January 21, 2017

Washington's Buttercream Bakeshop took responsibility for the cake recreation this morning.

The store's owner, Tiffany MacIsaac took to Instagram to explain what exactly went on.

"While we most love creating original designs, when we are asked to replicate someone else's work we are thrilled when it is a masterpiece like this one."

MacIsaac went on to praise Goldman and give him credit for creating the original cake.

In an interview with the Washington Post, the Washington baker admitted they tried to encourage Trump's camp to use the cake simply as "inspiration."

Instead, they insisted they wanted that "exact cake. It's perfect."

The Trump version of the cake was cut by President Donald Trump and his Vice President Mike Pence with a military sword.

Ironically, most of the cake was made of styrofoam - a small 7cm piece down the bottom was the only edible part. No wonder Trump and Pence looked so nervous cutting into it.

The Washington bakeshop also announced all proceeds from the cake were being donated to the Human Rights Campaign "basic human rights are something every man, woman and child - straight, gay or the rainbow in between - deserve!" they wrote on Instagram.

Trump's inauguration cake isn't the first time the family have been hit with plagiarism claims.

Melania Trump was in hot water after a paragraph of her speech was found to be exactly the same as a speech Michelle Obama gave at the 2008 Democratic National Convention.

Just yesterday the POTUS Twitter account was slammed for pilfering an image from the Obama inauguration for its cover photo.

Twitter user Adam Pash pointed out that the banner image on the POTUS account actually showed an image from Barack Obama's first inauguration in 2009.

Goldman, the creator of the original cake, has since attempted to calm the social media firestorm and this morning tweeted praise for the small Washington bakeshop.

Remembering a fantastic cake I made is awesome and the chef that re-created it for @POTUS Trump did a fantastic job. Group hug, y'all. — Duff Goldman (@Duff_Goldman) January 21, 2017

