Hunt for deserving The Boss fan

After his plans for a trip of a lifetime fell over, British Bruce Springsteen fan Paul McGuirk hopes to turn his own disappointment into someone else's day.

Mr McGuirk (left) planned to surprise his wife, Lynn, with a trip to Christchurch to see the Springsteen concert in February, to celebrate their 50th birthdays.

But she had an operation earlier this month, which left her unable to fly for several weeks while she recovers, writes Star.kiwi.

Mr McGuirk still plans to make the trip from their home in Lancashire alone, but was left with a spare ticket.

He hopes to find someone deserving in Christchurch to donate it to.

"I would like them to be someone who has done something for others in the community, one of the scores of people across the world who put themselves out for others and make communities work for the better," he said.

Mrs McGuirk works as a nurse, so he said he would love to donate it to someone who worked in health or a similar field.

They visited Christchurch with their children during a world trip in 2008, and he said they had been saddened to see the news of the earthquakes.

"My wife and I fell in love with the Canterbury area and the hospitality of its people. We always promised we would come back," he said.

Although Mrs McGuirk missed out on the trip, he said they planned to visit New Zealand again in the future, once she was fully recovered.

The ticket is for the standing section at the concert, which is at AMI Stadium at 5pm on Tuesday, February 21. Tickets in that section are currently selling for $249 each.

If you know of someone who would like to see Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform, email paul.mcguirk@hotmail.co.uk with their name, contact details and the reason they deserve the ticket.

