Why Brodie Kane has been 'single for 30 years' and doesn't care

Brodie Kane is totally happy with the single life - her priorities are elsewhere. Photo / Supplied
Brodie Kane is totally happy with the single life - her priorities are elsewhere. Photo / Supplied

Breakfast presenter Brodie Kane has opened up about her love life, admitting: "I've been single for 30 years".

Speaking to the Woman's Day, the 30-year-old says she has signed up to the dating app Tinder and is looking for someone smart, challenging, and game enough to balance her out when she gets too "bossy".

"I'm definitely a bit on the bossy side. I like to be organised and I like things to go a certain way. But I'm working on letting this slide a bit. I'm trying to learn that I don't always have to be in charge," she says.

Brodie Kane has bigger priorities than dating, like focusing on her career in journalism. Photo / Norrie Montgomery.
Brodie Kane has bigger priorities than dating, like focusing on her career in journalism. Photo / Norrie Montgomery.

But Kane isn't overly concerned whether she finds anyone or not, as her priorities lay elsewhere.

"I've been single for 30 years, but it's not something I spend time worrying about or even thinking about much. My priorities right now are nailing my job, spending time with my family and my amazing friends and basically just enjoying life," she says.

Coming from a background including working on shows like Seven Sharp and Fair Go, Kane last year joined the revamped Breakfast team alongside Hilary Barry and her mate Jack Tame.

Brodie Kane pictured with the rest of the Breakfast team: Jack Tame, Hilary Barry, Sam Wallace and Daniel Faitaua. Photo / Supplied
Brodie Kane pictured with the rest of the Breakfast team: Jack Tame, Hilary Barry, Sam Wallace and Daniel Faitaua. Photo / Supplied

And it's demanding. She has to go to bed by 8.30 each night and wakes up when it's still dark, and the unusual hours have caused her to fall asleep in the weirdest places, like at the mechanics or the nail salon.

"I can feel my eyelids getting very heavy sometimes and it's like, 'uh-oh'. I've had to learn there's nothing wrong with an afternoon nap," she says.

But it's worth it, because the sports-mad presenter gets to do what she loves alongside a stellar team.

In particular, she sings Hilary Barry's praises calling her a "remarkable human being" and adding, "I am so lucky to work alongside her and learn from her - she's always got your back."

- NZ Herald

