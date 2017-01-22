Geri and Christian Horner have had a baby boy: Montague George Hector Horner

Geri Horner has given birth to a baby boy named Montague George Hector Horner.

The 44-year-old former Spice Girl announced the news on Twitter on Saturday morning, the Daily Mail reports.

This is Geri and 43-year-old husband Christian Horner's first child together.

READ MORE:

• Bachelor Jordan Mauger's back with new love

• All the celebrities who still hate Trump

"Christian and I are delighted to announce our baby boy was born this morning weighing 7lbs 8oz", she tweeted.

The delighted singer - who is also mum to 10-year-old daughter Bluebell, added a baby and bottle emoji to her tweet.

Christian and I are delighted to announce our baby boy was born this morning weighing 7lbs 8oz — Geri Horner (@GeriHalliwell) January 21, 2017

She then took to Instagram to share a snap of her holding her son's tiny foot, announcing his name with: "Montague George Hector Horner arrived this morning, a beautiful little brother for Bluebell and Olivia #amazing-day #grateful #monty".

A photo posted by Geri Horner (@therealgerihalliwell) on Jan 21, 2017 at 7:15am PST

Continued below.

Related Content Passenger spots x-rated symbol carved into US landscape KitKat reveals secret ingredient inside chocolate layers FBI agent who interrogated Saddam Hussein leads airport case

The birth coincides with Geri's ex bandmate and gal pal Emma Bunton's birthday, with Emma taking to Twitter to congratulate her with the hashtag 'birthdaytwins'.

Geri's first Saturday tweet was a birthday message to Emma. She shared a throwback of the duo in their Spice Girl days and a heart emoji before sharing her baby news.

"Amazing news, so happy! #Birthdaytwins #Birthdaymade love you all. Xxx", Emma replied happily, and fellow Spice Girl Melanie Chisholm also tweeted her congratulations.

And the singer's fans were delighted with the news, with her tweet garnering almost 1000 likes in just twenty-five minutes.

The news comes shortly after it was reported Geri had dropped out of the Spice Girls reunion 'GEM'- where she was due to unite with Mel B and Emma, to focus on her family.

A source told The Sun before her birth: "Geri's priorities have changed. Her baby is due later this year and rather than force a reunion, she's needs to concentrate on more personal matters.

"Getting all the girls in the studio at the same time proved a tough task. What they needed was one main boss-style figure to pull the strings otherwise they would be constantly in limbo."

- Daily Mail