Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) " Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" " Kellyanne Conway, adviser to President Donald Trump; Sens. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and John McCain, R-Ariz.

___

NBC's "Meet the Press" " Conway, Schumer.

___

CBS' "Face the Nation" " Conway; Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

___

CNN's "State of the Union" " Schumer; Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif.

___

"Fox News Sunday" " Reince Priebus, Trump's chief of staff; Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

