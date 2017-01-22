Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) " Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" " Kellyanne Conway, adviser to President Donald Trump; Sens. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and John McCain, R-Ariz.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" " Conway, Schumer.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" " Conway; Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.
___
CNN's "State of the Union" " Schumer; Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif.
___
"Fox News Sunday" " Reince Priebus, Trump's chief of staff; Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings