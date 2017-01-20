Celebrities take to social media to slam Trump as he becomes President

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Donald Trump may official be the President of the United States, but that hasn't stopped multiple celebrities from taking him down a peg or two.

Stars from the world of film, television and fashion have taken to social media to share their disgust, disappointment and rage at the new President, the Daily Mail reports.

And leading the way was model Chrissy Teigen, whose tweets ran the gamut from crude ('What a beautiful prayer. makes me wanna grab my p***') and sarcastic ('Can u guys feel it? america is great again all of a sudden it's so weird. he was right!') to nostalgic ('Today turned out to be a beautiful day for twitter comedy. You guys are bonkers. I love you.') over the course of the day.

what a beautiful prayer. makes me wanna grab my puss — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) 20 January 2017

Also chiming in was another one of President Trump's biggest detractors, Rosie O'Donnell.

The former talk show host had nothing to say however, and opted to make her Twitter profile black as a sign of mourning.

Just last week, O'Donnell was calling for martial law to stop President Trump from taking office.

Continued below.

Related Content British celebrities fear sex tapes could be leaked after online hack Rob Schneider accused of 'whitesplaining' the Civil Rights movement to one of its leaders Video Watch: Protests erupt around the world amid Trump inauguration

Shia LaBeouf meanwhile will be launching a four-year protest in response to Trump's election, which he will be livestreaming.

"Commencing at 9am on January 20, 2017, the day of the inauguration of the 45th President of the United States, the public is invited to deliver the words 'HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US' into a camera mounted on a wall outside the Museum of the Moving Image, New York, repeating the phrase as many times, and for as long as they wish," said the website announcing LaBeouf's project.

"In this way, the mantra 'HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US' acts as a show of resistance or insistence, opposition or optimism, guided by the spirit of each individual participant and the community."

Jaden Smith, the son of actors Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, was the first person to be filmed protesting President Trump taking office.

https://t.co/7y83TPB4d1

NOW LIVE



Museum of the Moving Image, New York pic.twitter.com/uhaqLufjo2 — Shia LaBeouf (@thecampaignbook) 20 January 2017

"Is anyone else absolutely sickened by what they are watching?' asked Teigen at one point during the swearing-in ceremony, in one of the many tweets she posted on Thursday.

She then finished that tweet off with a joking nod to Mariah Carey' s reality show on E!, writing: 'i mean it's called MARIAH'S world not danielle's world.'

is anyone else absolutely sickened by what they are watching? i mean it's called MARIAH'S world not danielle's world — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) 20 January 2017

Teigen seemed to imply that supporters of President Trump do not have jobs as well on Twitter, writing: 'My favorite thing is trump supporters saying the crowds are low because they all HAVE JOBS, as they tweet, nonstop, from twitter.'

Her husband, Grammy-winning singer John Legend, joined her in mocking and criticising Trump on Twitter as well, writing: "The last 2 inaugurations were very crowded. This one is so... roomy."

The last 2 inaugurations were very crowded. This one is so... roomy — John Legend (@johnlegend) 20 January 2017

Legend also paid tribute to the Obamas, who he came to know very well during their time in office.

"#ThankYouObamas. I'm proud to know you. Proud to have supported you. Thank you for your wisdom, grace and service to your country," wrote Legend.

Teigen will be in Washington DC on Saturday to attend the Women's March on Washington in protest of President Trump taking office.

The model tweeted about the event on Friday, joking: "Are all of our periods gonna sync tomorrow?"

Are all of our periods gonna sync tomorrow? — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) 20 January 2017

She also posted a screengrab of one of her Google searches: "Can you get tear gassed if you are already crying?"

Zoe Saldana also voiced her feelings about the inauguration on social media, one week after she said in an interview that she was putting her 'faith' in President Trump and planned on giving him the 'respect he deserves' once he is in office.

"I'm trying to be a respectful diligent American rt now but as I start to watch this inauguration- Regression is the word that comes to mind," wrote Saldana.

I'm trying to be a respectful diligent American rt now but as I start to watch this inauguration- Regression is the word that comes to mind. — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) 20 January 2017

And like Legend before her, she then went on to pay tribute to Obama, posting an heartfelt farewell to the departing leader on her Instagram account.

"Thank you President Obama. We hope we make you proud. You taught us that love is the only way to move forward. I learned so much from you and our First Lady Michelle Obama," wrote Saldana.

Chelsea Handler, who filmed herself crying after Trump was elected back in November, also expressed how she was feeling about the inauguration on Twitter.

''Once or twice in every generation a line is crossed so egregiously that where you stood on the issue will forever define you,' wrote Handler, in a quote she attributed to Kara Vallow, a producer for the animated sitcom Family Guy.

She followed that up with a bit of humour, writing: "In exchange for El Chapo, we would like to hand over Donald Trump. #FreeTrade #Inauguration."

In exchange for El Chapo, we would like to hand over Donald Trump. #Freetrade. #Inauguration — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) 20 January 2017

And taking things a step further, Chelsea also had the staff of her Netflix talk show produce a short video purporting to be leaked footage of President Trump's inauguration day.

In the video, the day began with some 3am tweets directed at Barack Obama, and President Trump had very small hands.

Trump also threw darts at a photo of Meryl Streep at one point in the video.

Modern Family actress Julie Bowen joked, "I think Barron is on his Gameboy. Can't say I can blame him."

Debra Messing wrote: "Today I joined millions of Americans in taking an Oath to protect, preserve and defend the constitution. Join me. Learn more at TheOath.US."

And comedienne Sarah Silverman remarked, 'Start thinking mid term elections now.'

James Corden quipped, 'You guys cool with reading the prayers off an iPad?'

Alicia Keys said: 'Americans are all colours, faiths, cultures & genders. We have voices. We refuse fear. We believe in the Dream.'

Melissa Joan Hart stated, 'Here we go with the changing of the guard.... praying for a successful few years of moving our nation forward!'

'For anyone who thought this inauguration speech would usher in a new type of man... have a nice Friday,' tweeted Albert Brooks.

Alec Baldwin wrote: 'This country is lost. It's in trouble."

All of the jokes/parody/comedy aside,

let's stop for a moment to take a full account of where we are. This country is lost. It's in trouble. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) 20 January 2017

Christie Brinkley said: "It is the first responsibility of EVERY citizen to question authority-Benjamin Franklin."

Judd Apatow reminded his followers, "Everyone needs to register to vote for the midterms and their primaries. That is how this ends. @RockTheVote."

While most of Hollywood is against the President, Trump can take comfort in the fact he has one celebrity on his side: Scott Baio.

"We are ready. Proud to be an American! #Trump #Inauguration."

- Daily Mail