House of Cards releases ominous teaser to announce the fifth season

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Depending on where your political allegiances lie, you're either going to be feeling elated about today's presidential inauguration...or extremely worried.

Tapping into this latter mood, Netflix's House of Cards has released an ominous trailer for its fifth season, featuring an upside-down Flag of the United States of America, bleak, clouded skies, and the voices of children reading the Pledge of Allegiance.

The teaser was accompanied by the words "We make the terror": presumably a reference to the dark final episode of season four, in which the United States declared war on terror across the world.

The post also confirmed that the new season of the US political drama, continuing the story of the fictional US President Frank Underwood(Kevin Spacey) and his ambitious wife Claire (Robin Wright), will be back on May 30.

The Twitter account for Netflix US retweeted the trailer along with the words "we couldn't possibly comment".

Fans of the show have been quick to express their excitement about the forthcoming new seasons, with many showing their appreciation of the announcement's timing.

@HouseofCards this may be one of the most chilling things I'll see today...and that's saying something. — Greymattersplat (@Greymattersplat) 20 January 2017

@HouseofCards @TheMasterBucks This is literally the best timed teaser of all time and won't be beaten. — Ollie Cookson (@OCookson) 20 January 2017

This will be the first season to have different showrunners. The show's creator Beau Willmon stepped down at the end of season four, and has been replaced with Melissa James Gibson and Frank Pugliese.

This article was previously posted on The Daily Telegraph

- Daily Telegraph UK