Twain children's story, recently discovered, coming in fall

NEW YORK (AP) " More than a century after his death, Mark Twain's publishing life continues.

Doubleday Books for Young Readers announced Friday that it has acquired a fairy tale only recently discovered. The book is called "The Purloining of Prince Oleomargarine" and is scheduled for Sept. 26. The work is based on 16 pages of notes written by Twain in 1879 that were spotted at the Mark Twain Papers & Project at the University of California at Berkeley. The prize-winning team of Philip Stead and Erin Stead have expanded the unfinished story to an 11-chapter, 152-page illustrated book. The Steads are best known for "A Sick Day for Amos McGee."

"The Purloining of Prince Oleomargarine" tells of a boy who can talk to animals and their joint effort to rescue a prince.